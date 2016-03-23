These photos show that Victoria's Secret might be listening to the customers' biggest complaint

Victoria’s Secret is known for its gorgeous models. The women exercise intensely and also happen to be genetically blessed. But the company is also known for its heavy use of Photoshop.

Sometimes, the company’s airbrushing is so obvious that it borders on comical. In the past, this has been a major complaint among consumers.

In October, a major airbrushing faux pas resulted in backlash on Facebook.

But it looks like the retailer might be changing some of its ways.

A recent collection of photos on Victoria’s Secret’s Facebook page looked slightly less airbrushed than other photos that the company has posted recently.

Here are some recent photos:

The photos seem slightly more realistic than photos that appeared on the company’s Facebook page mere months ago, in which the models’ stomachs appear to be slightly smoother:

And then there are the ostensible gaffes that go down in Photoshop fail history, like the photo below:

It might be because there’s been an increased demand for authentic imagery; moreover, consumers have become savvier to the magic of retouching. Companies like Aerie have completely nixed Photoshop, furthering the idea that women are beautiful as they are.

Because consumers have an alternative to which they can compare Victoria’s Secret, it potentially makes Victoria’s Secret less relatable to consumers.

And major changes — such as placing curvy model Ashley Graham on the cover of Sports Illustrated in lieu of a pencil-thin woman and a general shift towards body positivity — show that Victoria’s Secret’s notion of beauty may be becoming outdated.

Victoria’s Secret boasted a year of record sales in 2015, bringing in more than $6 billion.

