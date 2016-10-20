Former reporter alleges Bill Clinton sexually assaulted her 'three times'

A former television reporter has come forward publicly for the first time to accuse former President Bill Clinton of sexually assaulting her in 1980.

In a 19-minute video interview with Breitbart, a website that strongly favours Republican presidential nominee Donald Trump, Leslie Millwee provided her first accounts of the alleged assaults.

Millwee described how Clinton, then-governor of Arkansas, allegedly groped her on several occasions at the now-defunct TV station she worked at in Arkansas.

She alleged Clinton would come into a small, cramped editing room where she was working on putting stories together and fondle her. Millwee claimed the three assaults lasted a few minutes at a time.

Millwee also alleged that Clinton came to her apartment on one occasion and tried to persuade her to let him inside. She said she did not let him in, and he eventually left. Millwee later quit the station without telling any supervisors about the alleged abuse. She did, however, tell several friends in the 1990s about the alleged assaults, according to Breitbart which reported that it confirmed her story with friends.

“He followed me into an editing room,” Millwee told Breitbart. “[I]t was very small. There was a chair. I was sitting in a chair. He came up behind me and started rubbing my shoulders and running his hands down toward my breasts. And I was just stunned. I froze. I asked him to stop. He laughed. That happened on three occasions.”

Millwee alleged the incidents escalated.

She described a second alleged incident: “He came in behind me. Started hunching me to the point that he had an orgasm. He’s trying to touch my breasts. And I’m just sitting there very stiffly, just waiting for him to leave me alone. And I’m asking him the whole time, ‘Please do not do this. Do not touch me. Do not hunch me. I do not want this.'”

The third time, she said, she wasn’t even aware he was in the building when he came and found her in the editing room.

Millwee said she did not report it to authorities because he was the governor of Arkansas at the time and she worried about what would happen if she came forward with her story.

Millwee said she interviewed Clinton dozens of times for her job at the TV station. She reported under the name Leslie Derrick at the time. Breitbart reported that a former supervisor at the TV station confirmed this.

Clinton’s spokesperson did not immediately respond to a request for comment from Business Insider. Millwee also did not respond to a request for comment.

Breitbart has previously interviewed other women who have accused Clinton of sexual assault. The CEO of the right-wing website, Steve Bannon, is currently on leave while he serves as CEO of the Trump campaign.

Trump has also faced accusations of sexual misconduct from several women who have come forward over the past week.

Clinton’s wife, former Secretary of State Hillary Clinton, is running for president against Trump. The two will square off Wednesday in the final debate of the election cycle.

