Leslie Jones slayed on the red carpet after slamming fashion designers for not dressing her

Alberto E. Rodriguez/Getty Images Leslie Jones ain’t afraid of no ghosts or of calling out fashion designers.

Leslie Jones was looking fierce at the premiere of “Ghostbusters” on July 9. But less than two weeks beforehand, the funnywoman didn’t even have a dress.

The “Saturday Night Live” comedian took to Twitter on June 28 to reveal her struggle with finding a designer willing to dress her for the premiere of the all-female “Ghostbusters” remake.

It didn’t take long for Christian Siriano, fashion designer and season four winner of “Project Runway,” to step up to the plate and design a dress for her.

The two met to come up with a plan about a week before the premiere, and the final result was stunning.

Jones slayed it in the long, simple, red gown on the green carpet.

Leslie also took to Instagram to thank Siriano for designing the stunning gown, referring to him as “her baby.”

Here’s hoping the two continue to collaborate on such “fabulous” gowns in the future.



