Leslie Jones is finally in Rio to cover the Summer Olympics, and it's epic

Leslie Jones’ enthusiasm for the Olympics is not slowing down now that she’s finally in Rio.

Jones has actively been commenting on the Olympics on her Twitter, and after NBC invited her down to Rio to be an official commentator, she’s been tweeting her excitment about getting to be in Brazil.

She’s ready, and we’re ready for her to dominate.

She might have overpacked, but it was all in the spirit of America.

I brought so much shit! pic.twitter.com/aTa2MEft7q

— Leslie Jones (@Lesdoggg) August 10, 2016

Just because she was stuck in the airport doesn’t mean Jones couldn’t cheer on beach volleyball players Kerri Lee Walsh Jennings and April Ross.

Just know I’m on my way SLAY ALL DAY!! @kerrileewalsh @AprilRossBeach GO TEAM USA ! pic.twitter.com/2gTnXKfyjH

— Leslie Jones (@Lesdoggg) August 11, 2016

Then finally she made it, with the theme song that will no doubt be playing behind all of her coverage.

She took a moment to enjoy the views.

“I don’t see no d— Zika nowhere,” Jones said.

“Epicness-ness is about to happen.” With Jones, we’re sure it is.

