Leslie Jones is finally in Rio to cover the Summer Olympics, and it's epic

Leslie Jones’ enthusiasm for the Olympics is not slowing down now that she’s finally in Rio.
Jones has actively been commenting on the Olympics on her Twitter, and after NBC invited her down to Rio to be an official commentator, she’s been tweeting her excitment about getting to be in Brazil.
She’s ready, and we’re ready for her to dominate.
READY TO GO!! #GOTEAMUSA pic.twitter.com/Zmc6U0lMvq
— Leslie Jones (@Lesdoggg) August 10, 2016
She might have overpacked, but it was all in the spirit of America.
I brought so much shit! pic.twitter.com/aTa2MEft7q
— Leslie Jones (@Lesdoggg) August 10, 2016
Just because she was stuck in the airport doesn’t mean Jones couldn’t cheer on beach volleyball players Kerri Lee Walsh Jennings and April Ross.
Just know I’m on my way SLAY ALL DAY!! @kerrileewalsh @AprilRossBeach GO TEAM USA ! pic.twitter.com/2gTnXKfyjH
— Leslie Jones (@Lesdoggg) August 11, 2016
Then finally she made it, with the theme song that will no doubt be playing behind all of her coverage.
WE HERE!! pic.twitter.com/DUqeBLPq8c
— Leslie Jones (@Lesdoggg) August 11, 2016
She took a moment to enjoy the views.
pic.twitter.com/XbvF34YSlP
— Leslie Jones (@Lesdoggg) August 11, 2016
“I don’t see no d— Zika nowhere,” Jones said.
Nice hotel pic.twitter.com/z3WegJH4P8
— Leslie Jones (@Lesdoggg) August 11, 2016
“Epicness-ness is about to happen.” With Jones, we’re sure it is.
CHEAH WE HERE!! pic.twitter.com/1q54SKNihD
— Leslie Jones (@Lesdoggg) August 11, 2016
