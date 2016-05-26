This 'SNL' star explains how she pretended to be a Scientologist to get a job

‘Ellen’/EllenTube From left, Leslie Jones, Kate McKinnon, and Kristen Wiig on ‘Ellen.’

Ellen DeGeneres revealed one of “Saturday Night Live” star Leslie Jones’ long-held secrets during a discussion about her past odd jobs on Wednesday’s “Ellen.”

“You were a telemarketer for Scientology?” DeGeneres asked Jones, who was joined by her “Ghostbusters” costars Kate McKinnon, Kristen Wiig, and Melissa McCarthy on the show.

“Uh, yeah, they still kinda don’t know I’m not a Scientologist,” Jones said. “Thanks for blowing my cover, Ellen!”

The secret’s out. It would seem logical that if someone is selling a customer on Scientology, that someone should be a member of the organisation. But that was a minor detail for Jones, who explained how she fooled the interviewer.

“I lived in Glendale. I needed to pay the rent, and it was a very easy interview. I just acted crazy,” she explained as the host and her costars laughed.

Jones then looked into the camera and said, “I’m sorry Scientologists for revealing things.”

McKinnon smartly moved away from Jones.

“I’m not part of this,” the costar said.

No one can blame Jones. Former Scientologists have accused the organisation of retaliating against them for revealing information about the organisation to the public.

Watch the video below:

