Leslie Jones celebrates her victory over the racist Twitter trolls who harassed her

‘Late Night with Seth Meyers’/NBC/YouTube Leslie Jones talks shutting down Twitter mob on ‘Late Night with Seth Meyers.’

Leslie Jones says she’s happy she stood up for herself and helped convince Twitter to ban the people who harassed her with racist comments on the social media platform.

“What’s scary about the whole thing is the insults didn’t hurt me. Unfortunately, I’m used to the insults,” Jones said on Thursday’s episode of “Late Night with Seth Meyers.”

“What scared me was the injustice of a group of people jumping against you for such a sick cause,” she continued. “Everybody has an opinion, and it all comes at you at one time. They really believe in what they believe in, and it’s so mean. It’s so gross and mean. So it was one of those things where if I hadn’t said anything, nobody would have ever known about this.”

Earlier this week, the comedian was hammered with hundreds of racist and sexist tweets attached to her role on the new “Ghostbusters” movie. Jones retweeted some of the vicious tweets. And although Jones tweeted “I leave Twitter tonight with tears and a very sad heart” on Tuesday, she made it clear on the late-night show that she simply signed out to “deal with what was going on,” which says is different than quitting the platform.

She said that Facebook was quick to act on the harassment, but it took some time for Twitter to come around.

“Twitter, I was on them,” she said. “It’s like, that’s my favourite restaurant. I love the food there. But three people just got shot in front of me. Y’all need to get some security!”

In the end, Twitter CEO Jack Dorsey reached out to Jones. Together, they identified the Twitter mob’s ringleaders, including

Milo Yiannopoulos, an editor at the conservative news website Breitbart.

“We got a whole bunch of accounts taken off of Twitter,” Jones said. “You know, it’s not right. It’s not right to gang up on anybody.”

Watch the interview below:

Please enable JavaScript to watch this video.

Business Insider Emails & Alerts Site highlights each day to your inbox. Email Address Join

Follow Business Insider Australia on Facebook, Twitter, LinkedIn, and Instagram.