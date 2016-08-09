Leslie Jones' Olympics tweets were so good that NBC hired her as a commentator

“Saturday Night Live” and “Ghostbusters” star Leslie Jones is currently winning the Twitter Olympics. Throughout the weekend, she’s been tweeting commentary on the games and cracking up the internet.

Well NBC — the network broadcasting the games — noticed. Jim Bell, the executive producer of the Olympic Games in Rio, even tweeted at Jones himself to invite the star. She immediately accepted, saying she would “have the whole Olympics pumped“:

@shoemakermike OK @Lesdoggg you’re officially invited to Rio. Want to come?

— Jim Bell (@jfb) August 7, 2016

@jfb @shoemakermike hmmmm don’t play cause y’all need me! I would have the whole Olympics pumped!!

— Leslie Jones (@Lesdoggg) August 7, 2016

Now, they’re flying Jones to Rio de Janiero to commentate on the games.

In case you missed it, here are some of Jones’ tweets just to give you an idea of the kind of hilarious and patriotic commentary we’ll get to see.

Very awesome and sweet way to end the night!! pic.twitter.com/9WRSTOC6aA

— Leslie Jones (@Lesdoggg) August 8, 2016

I’m just fucking up the anthem!! Go Ledecky!! pic.twitter.com/OefKhby8nJ

— Leslie Jones (@Lesdoggg) August 8, 2016

WHAT YOU THOUGHT THIS WAS A GAME!!!! TEAM USA!! pic.twitter.com/83ulfcIwCG

— Leslie Jones (@Lesdoggg) August 8, 2016

BEAST!!! BROKE HER OWN WORLD RECORD!! pic.twitter.com/rOlpUOs8Iu

— Leslie Jones (@Lesdoggg) August 8, 2016

She’s also been killing it on Instagram, where she’s been posting even more videos of herself reacting effusively to the Olympians competing.



Inviting Jones might also be a way to help the Olympics’ viewership, which is down from the London Olympics four years ago. Jones is also a cast member on NBC’s “Saturday Night Live,” so bringing her for their Olympics coverage works neatly.

We can’t wait to see her in Rio.



