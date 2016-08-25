Hackers defaced 'Ghostbusters' star Leslie Jones' site with nude photos and personal info

Comedian Leslie Jones is the latest celebrity to be the victim of an internet hack.

According to TMZ, the “Ghostbusters” star’s website, JustLeslie.com, was hacked Wednesday morning, and on the site hackers released online images of Jones’ driver’s licence and passport, including the personal information on them, as well as nude photos.

The hacker also posted a video of Harambe, the gorilla who was killed in an Ohio zoo earlier this year.

Jones’ site is currently down.

Jones, who is also on “Saturday Night Live,” has been the victim of internet bullying, which led to her temporarily leaving Twitter in July.

Business Insider reached out to Jones’ rep for comment but did not receive an immediate response.

