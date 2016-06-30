No fashion designer offered to dress Leslie Jones for the 'Ghostbusters' premiere -- until she tweeted

Leslie Jones didn’t have anyone to call.
The “Saturday Night Live” actress, who stars in Paul Feig’s upcoming all-female “Ghostbusters” reboot, couldn’t find a fashion designer who would dress her for the film’s premiere.
Naturally, she called out the injustice on Twitter.
It’s so funny how there are no designers wanting to help me with a premiere dress for movie. Hmmm that will change and I remember everything
— Leslie Jones (@Lesdoggg) June 28, 2016
Some people replied with unkind words.
@TruthPuking your name is “puke” you actually think I’m giving a fuck about your opinion PUKE!! BLOCKED!!
— Leslie Jones (@Lesdoggg) June 29, 2016
@Lesdoggg It’s not their fault you’re built like an NFL player and look like a dude. Usually they dress petite or beautiful women only.
— The Coffee Fox (@ghost_vagina) June 29, 2016
Jones replied to the latter tweet with a few choice words and blocked the user.
But Jones’ problem was solved when designer and former “Project Runway” contestant Christian Siriano replied with an encouraging wave.
@CSiriano YAAAAAASSSSSS
— Leslie Jones (@Lesdoggg) June 28, 2016
Siriano is a red-carpet favourite and has dressed Sarah Jessica Parker, Taylor Swift, Emily Blunt, and more.
Luckily for Jones, she even has her jewellery figured out now.
@HeartsOnFire hell yeah
— Leslie Jones (@Lesdoggg) June 28, 2016
“Ghostbusters,” also starring Melissa McCarthy, Kate McKinnon, and Kristen Wiig, will premeire July 15.
