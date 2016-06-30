No fashion designer offered to dress Leslie Jones for the 'Ghostbusters' premiere -- until she tweeted

Meryl Gottlieb
Leslie JonesMike Windle/ Getty ImagesLeslie Jones attends ELLE Women In Comedy event.

Leslie Jones didn’t have anyone to call.

The “Saturday Night Live” actress, who stars in Paul Feig’s upcoming all-female “Ghostbusters” reboot, couldn’t find a fashion designer who would dress her for the film’s premiere. 

Naturally, she called out the injustice on Twitter.

Some people replied with unkind words.

Jones replied to the latter tweet with a few choice words and blocked the user.

But Jones’ problem was solved when designer and former “Project Runway” contestant Christian Siriano replied with an encouraging wave.

Siriano is a red-carpet favourite and has dressed Sarah Jessica Parker, Taylor Swift, Emily Blunt, and more.

Luckily for Jones, she even has her jewellery figured out now.

 

“Ghostbusters,” also starring Melissa McCarthy, Kate McKinnon, and Kristen Wiig, will premeire July 15. 

