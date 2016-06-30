Leslie Jones put fashion designers on blast after she couldn't find anyone to dress her for the 'Ghostbusters' premiere

Leslie Jones is calling fashion designers out for not dressing her.

The “Saturday Night Live” comedian took to Twitter to stress her struggle to find a fashion designer who would dress her for the premiere of the all-female “Ghostbusters” remake.

“It’s so funny how there are no designers wanting to help me with a premiere dress for movie,” Jones tweeted.

It didn’t take long for Christian Siriano, season four winner of “Project Runway,” to step up through emojis, and Jones was more than happy to accept.

It’s so funny how there are no designers wanting to help me with a premiere dress for movie. Hmmm that will change and I remember everything

— Leslie Jones (@Lesdoggg) June 28, 2016

Siriano confirmed to Time that he is creating a dress for her.

“I love Leslie and can’t wait to make her something fabulous to wear,” he told Time in an email. “I dress and support women of all ages and sizes.”

Jones later debated naming the designers who failed to reach out, and she tweeted that they “will not get my love later.”

Hmm what a difference a tweet makes. Should I name the designers that didn’t look out?Put y’all arse on blast. You will not get my love later

— Leslie Jones (@Lesdoggg) June 29, 2016

She isn’t the only actress who has struggled to find a designer for red carpet events.

Melissa McCarthy, her “Ghostbusters” costar, told Redbook in 2014 that when she was looking for someone to dress her for the Oscars, she was told “no” by multiple designers.

“Ghostbusters” premieres July 15.

NOW WATCH: The crazy process behind handmade Greek yogurt



Business Insider Emails & Alerts Site highlights each day to your inbox. Email Address Join

Follow Business Insider Australia on Facebook, Twitter, LinkedIn, and Instagram.