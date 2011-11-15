The Judge Who Lowered Jerry Sandusky's Bail Was A Volunteer For The Second Mile

When Jerry Sandusky was arraigned, officials from the Attorney General’s office requested $500,000 bail and that he wear a leg monitor.



But Judge Leslie Dutchcot requested only $100,000 of unsecure bail for Sandusky, meaning the only way he would even have to pay anything is if he did not show up to his court date, according to Sara Ganim of the Patriot-News.

As Deadspin pointed out, Judge Dutchcot is not only a District Judge, but was also a volunteer for Sandusky’s Second Mile program.

