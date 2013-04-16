It Will Cost You $50,000 To Join An Exclusive New 'Wine Country Club' In The Hamptons

FlickrHouston Rockets owner Leslie AlexanderHouston Rockets owner Leslie Alexander is sending out exclusive invitations this week to his luxury Bridgehampton wine club, Société du Vin, the New York Post reports.



Opened last year before the end of the Hamptons season, Société du Vin is a “wine country club” where the wealthy can store their vintage wines and hang out.

The 10,000-square-foot space was once an old potato barn. It was gut renovated and decorated by Hollywood set director Elvis Restaino for $5 million with seating, chandeliers, and TVs, according to The New York Times.

It will be open nine months out of the year, and (almost) round the clock so members can access their wines whenever they choose, Alexander told The NYT.

Membership to the exclusive social club will set you back $50,000, plus annual dues of $8,000. Besides wine storage, members will be privy to events and tastings by invitation in the salon room, or they can go to Société du Vin to simply watch games on the flat screen TVs and relax while sipping their vintages.

Enrollment is limited to 100 members, according to the Times, and The Post reports that Alexander will send out invitations to 75 people.

“Out here in the Hamptons, most people who own wine cellars are a little older, and they don’t go to discos, and there’s no place to go after a restaurant on a Saturday night.” Alexander told Curtis Dahl of Joseph & Curtis Custom Wine Cellars in an online video. “This gives them the opportunity to go out and meet friends, meet wine people, and store their wine in a great place.”

The club will reopen over Memorial Day next month.

Business Insider Emails & Alerts Site highlights each day to your inbox. Email Address Join

Follow Business Insider Australia on Facebook, Twitter, LinkedIn, and Instagram.