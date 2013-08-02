Eagles Running Back LeSeaon McCoy Says He 'Can't Respect A Guy Like' Riley Cooper

While most of the Philadelphia Eagles have come out in support of Riley Cooper one day after a

video of him using a racial slursurfaced, one teammate publicly spoke against Cooper.

According to the NFL Network’s Albert Breer, starting running back LeSean McCoy let his feelings known:

NBS Sport’s Mike Florio wrote in his column:

“Per Geoff Mosher of CSNPhilly.com, McCoy said he wonders whether Cooper’s “true colours” came through in the moment captured by a hand-held phone’s video camera. “I forgave Riley,” McCoy added, via Jeff McLane of the Philadelphia Inquirer. “It’s new. I hope it wears off. At this point, I speak for myself and other teammates, I know it’s different.”

The Philadelphia Inquirer’s Jeff McLane spoke to players on the condition of anonymity:

“‘I’ll tell you one thing, if it was Andy Reid, he would have gotten more than a fine,’ the player said on the condition of anonymity. “Another veteran Eagles player said that he could not get past Cooper using the n-word and that he didn’t think he would ever speak to him again. ‘The coaches are saying we should think team first, but this is just crazy,” the player said. “Was he thinking about the team when he said that?'”

Several of Cooper’s teammates, including quarterback Mike Vick, came forward saying they have forgiven Cooper for his use of the slur.

However, many people around the league are not so willing to extend the olive branch:

Riley Cooper tell us how u really feel! #YouDid

S/O to Riley Cooper.. For keepin it 100.. At least now we know!

Michael Vick’s brother, Marcus, had threatening tweets posted on his Twitter account before they were taken down and Marcus claimed his account had been hacked.

The continued reaction to Cooper’s statements around the league will be interesting to say the least.

