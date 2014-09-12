Philadelphia Eagles Player Who Left A 20-Cent Tip At A Restaurant Says He Would Do It Again

Philadelphia Eagles running back LeSean McCoy is not backing down after the owner of a Philly burger restaurant wrote a scathing Facebook post about him being a bad customer.

McCoy left a 20-cent tip on a $US61 meal at PYT on Monday afternoon. After he left, the restaurant’s owner Tommy Up posted a photo of the receipt on Facebook. A day later, he wrote a long post where he accused McCoy and his group of being “verbally abusive” toward the staff and only tipping 0.03% despite “impeccable service.”

The server, Rob Knelly, admitted that he messed up their appetizer order in an interview with NJ.com, but said McCoy was rude:

“As soon as they sat down, they were pretty rude. I asked some questions, they weren’t really responsive. They were cursing, making derogatory comments. I put their order in and forgot one of their appetizers, which I apologized for. They ordered things, and once they got it, said ‘We ain’t eating this (bleep)! We don’t want it.'”

McCoy is not apologizing. He said in his media availability on Thursday he said that he tips for service and he wouldn’t change a thing about how he tipped at PYT that afternoon. He also claimed that the server was the rude one.

From Zach Berman of Philly.com:

Re: 20 cent tip — LeSean McCoy said he tips based on service. …He said ask other restaurants around Philly what kind of tipper he is.

McCoy said the tip was a statement. He said that’s why he left his card. Said if he had to do it again, he’d do it the same way.

McCoy: I tip on my service…(indicates server was) “rude and disrespectful…I tip well.”

PYT is milking this for all its worth.

Charlie Sheen vowed to give $US1,000 to the server:

Some other PYT Facebook posts about the subject:

With a classic he-said, she-said situation on our hands, the controversy continues.

Here’s the receipt in question:

