NFL player cancels 'females-only' party after Instagram invitation completely backfires

Gary Wiepert/AP Bills running back LeSean McCoy hasn’t had the best offseason.

LeSean McCoy says the internet ruined his party.

Last Thursday the Buffalo Bills’ new running back posted an Instagram invitation to a private party, specifying that it was “females only” and a 21-and-over event. Guests would have to RSVP to the private email.

Things got worse when Pennsylvania-based reporter Anna Orso posted the confirmation email she received when she RSVP’d.

This is what happens when you try to RSVP for LeSean McCoy’s “females only” private event in Philly: pic.twitter.com/58zQIXqdwQ

— Anna Orso (@anna_orso) July 23, 2015

There are a few rules, according to the email.

Guests must provide a picture and their social media handles (presumably for more pictures).

Guests must sign a confidentiality agreement.

No +1’s!

Guests will receive pick-up and drop-off location information and attire in the confirmation email.

News that an NFL running back was hosting a private “females-only” party that required a confidentiality agreement quickly spread, and there was widespread criticism and speculation about the nature of the party.

The Bills released a statement saying they told McCoy that player’s can’t use the team logo without permission (via ESPN):

“We have reached out to LeSean and informed him that players are not permitted to use team marks for personal use without prior permission from the team.”

McCoy deleted the Instagram invitation and posted a new one Sunday night, opening the party up to everyone and naming a long list of new guests, i.e. cancelling the event:



He wrote in the caption:

Since the media and Internet took my before camp party outta context , I had to switch up my party strategy . So tonight I’ll be inviting everyone to my back to business party . Featuring DJ @DonaldTrump on the 1’s and 2’s . Special invited guests @RexRyan ,@chipKelly ,@Rogergodell , my man Barack .oprah, Carli Llyod , and even that terrible waiter with the awful service from the burger joint is invited. Don’t bring your Id because there won’t be any alcohol anyway.

Open smoothie bar all night tho . Don’t worry bout the confidentiality agreement. No only are ladies invited but everyone is invited , except hulk hogan he can’t come . Maybe even @meekmill and@drake will hit the stage together . Turn up time party time !!!!

#shadyinvite

#djdonald

#donaldplaylist

#billsmafia

#smoothiebar

#byebyeoffseason

It’s unclear what McCoy means by “out of context.” He posted a public invitation to a females-only, 21-and-over private party that required pictures of attendees, social media handles, attire requirements, a confidentiality agreement, and pick-up and drop-off locations, and that’s what people reacted to.

Although the Bills said McCoy needed to take down the invitation because of a logo issue, it seems that they also recognised the bad optics of the whole event. After taking it down, perhaps McCoy cancelled the entire event after it snowballed on him.

Add this to an offseason in which he was surprisingly traded and then implied Chip Kelly is a racist, and it has been an eventful summer for McCoy. Bills training camp begins July 31.

