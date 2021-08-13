5 steamy sex positions for lesbians, according to a sex therapist

If your sex involves genital-to-genital contact, use a dental dam for safe sex. Xuanyu Han/Getty Images

Some lesbian sex positions – like missionary and 69 – work for people of any gender.

Experimenting with toys like a vibrator or a double-ended dildo can also help spice up sex.

For intimacy involving genital-to-genital contact, try different methods of scissoring.

Traditional texts like the Kamasutra offer numerous positions for heterosexual couples, but what about lesbian couples, and other people with vulvas who have sex with each other?

Note: People with vulvas may be better at pleasuring each other than other couples. According to a 2017 study, 86% of lesbians surveyed said they orgasmed usually or always during sex compared to 65% of heterosexual women and 66% of bisexual women.



In this article, we offer five sex positions and explain how lesbians, and other people with vulvas, can perform each one to maximize their partner’s, as well as their own, pleasure.

1. 69

A tried and true sex position, 69ing is for people of all genders and anatomy types, and it’s no different for two partners with vulvas.

How to do it:

One partner lies down flat. The other partner gets on top and straddles their partner, facing their feet. If you want to use your hands for stimulation the partner on top should align their hips around the bottom partner’s chest or waist. If you want to do oral 69, the partners should be aligned faces to vulvas. From there, both partners can simultaneously stimulate each other with hands, toys, or mouths.

“I like this position because it gives each partner a lovely view and is usually comfortable for both partners,” says Allison Moon, sex educator and author of Girl Sex 101 and Getting It: A Guide to Hot, Healthy Hookups and Shame Free Sex.

2. Scissoring

“Scissoring gets a bad rap and is often dismissed as a myth. I’m here to tell you, it’s totally a thing, and a lot of people really enjoy it,” says Moon.

How to do it:

One partner lies on their back or side with their legs spread, or sits propped up with legs spread. The other partner positions themselves lying or sitting the opposite way with legs spread, and slides their body closer to their partner until both of their vulvas are touching. The partners grind their vulvas together and experiment with what different sensations feel good.

You can also experiment with different ways of rubbing vulvas together, even if it isn’t in the traditional “scissor” shape.

Note: Scissoring involves genital-to-genital contact and runs the risk of STIs. Moon recommends using a lubed-up dental dam between your vulvas for safe scissoring.



3. Sharing a vibrator

This is an easy way to amp up the pleasure with some intense clitoral stimulation. “It’s the best bet for the elusive simultaneous orgasm that so many people seek,” says Moon.

How to do it:

Grab a large-headed vibrator such as a Magic Wand. Get into a position that will allow both partners to have their clitorises up against the vibrator — you can do this in a scissoring position, one partner straddling the other, or entwining your legs and pressing the vibrator in between your vulvas.

4. Missionary

The missionary position is a standard for penetrative sex, but it doesn’t need to involve penetration.

Kate Balestrieri, PsyD, sex therapist and founder of Modern Intimacy recommends this position due to its versatility, since it allows the partner on top easy access to pleasure the partner lying down in a variety of ways.

How to do it:



One partner lies flat on their back. The other partner gets on top facing forward. From here, the partner on top can stimulate their partner’s vulva with their hands, mouth, or a toy. If you’re using a strap-on, the partner on top wearing the strap-on can easily penetrate their partner in this position.

5. Using a double-ended dildo

Using a double-ended dildo in your preferred positions can be a fun way for both partners to enjoy a toy at once. A benefit is that you can engage in either vaginal or anal penetration here, whichever you prefer, says Balestrieri.

How to do it:

Grab a double-ended dildo of your choosing. Get into a position of choice that allows you to both have the dildo inserted simultaneously.

Balestrieri says this position can work in missionary, doggy style (one partner on all fours and the other behind), sitting and facing each other, or spooning.

Insider’s takeaway

There’s a wide variety of sex positions that two people with vulvas can engage in, and there’s no limit for how you can experiment with these positions and make them your own.

Try out a bunch of different moves with your partner to see what you enjoy most, so you can both experience maximum pleasure.