A complaint about the lesbian kiss in this Kellogg's ad has been dismissed

Special K Australia The same-sex kiss from the Kellogg’s ad.

A mother that complained about an advert featuring a same-sex kiss has had her complaint to The Advertising Standards Board Australia dismissed.

The anonymous complainant said that she objected to the Kelloggs ad’s “lesbian message (being) shoved in our faces all the time.”

The kiss lasted for less than one second out of 60 in an ad called “Own It,” which featured a diverse group of women, as well as the kiss of a heterosexual couple.

The complaint said: “Must we have the lesbian message shoved in our faces all the time. My 7 year old boy doesn’t need that happening in his lounge room.”

It added: “Why it did one can only wonder perhaps it was trying to support a particular agenda (e.g. desensitising the public).”

The complaint continued: “The ad was shown during family viewing time and included two women kissing as a couple in an attempt to normalise this behaviour.” It also expressed concern about the use of the word “boobs.”

The advertising board dismissed the complaint, referring to the short length of the scene: “The Board noted that this scene is very brief and considered that the overall tone of the advertisement is of women behaving confidently and there is no undue focus on this particular scene, which is very fleeting.”

It said that the use of the word “boobs” in the ad was a “factual reference” and “not sexualised.”

Kelloggs made this response: “We respectfully submit that whilst some individuals may be offended, the advertisement does not depict the scene in a way that vilifies a person or section of the community, including on account of religion or sexual preference.”

It concluded: “A scene briefly portraying two women kissing, in the context of an advertisement that celebrates the reality of female diversity, cannot be regarded as discriminating against or vilifying consumers with religious or other beliefs in a manner contrary to the AANA Code.”

