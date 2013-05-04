Former CFO Of LeSalle Bank Is Selling His Beautiful 10 Bedroom Mansion In The Heart Of Chicago

Tom Heagy, the former CFO of LeSalle Bank, and his wife Linda (who also worked there), are selling their historic Chicago mansion for $4.9 million, the WSJ reports.



The 10 bedroom, 8 bathroom home once belonged to Sears and Roebuck VP and philanthropist Max Adler. He helped to build the first planetarium in the Western Hemisphere, Adler Planetarium.

Another plus about this house is that it’s in President Obama’s old neighbourhood.

Combine all that with the fact that the Heagys invested $3 million into renovating the 11,546 square foot house and you’ve basically got yourself a deal with the $5 million price tag.

Jan Smith of @properties has the listing.

