Les Wexner, the billionaire founder of Victoria's Secret's parent company, may be forced to share more about his ties to Jeffrey Epstein

Les Wexner, the billionaire founder and former CEO of L Brands, has not shared much detail about his connection to convicted sex offender Jeffrey Epstein.

According to court filings in the Southern District of New York, Wexner has not turned over documents requested in a defamation case between Epstein accuser Virginia Giuffre and Epstein’s former lawyer Alan Dershowitz.

On Monday, US District Judge Loretta Preska ordered that correspondence between Wexner and Dershowitz be unsealed.

“I am embarrassed that, like so many others, I was deceived by Mr. Epstein,” Wexner wrote in a letter to his foundation last August. “I know now that my trust in him was grossly misplaced and I deeply regret having ever crossed his path.”

Epstein managed Wexner’s finances, reportedly beginning in the 1980s, and was at one point granted power of attorney over Wexner’s legal and financial matters.

Wexner may be forced to share more details as US District Judge Lorette Preska called for the unsealing of correspondence on Monday between Wexner and lawyer Alan Dershowitz, who once defended Epstein in court.

According to court filings in the Southern District of New York, Wexner has not turned over documents that Dershowitz requested to bolster his suit against Epstein accuser Virginia Giuffre, who has said that Epstein trafficked her to men including Dershowitz and the UK’s Prince Andrew.

Dershowitz has denied the allegations, and he and Giuffre are currently entangled in defamation complaints against each other.

On Monday, Preska said that “the Court sees no reason for that correspondence to remain under seal” and that a hearing would be scheduled for August 17 to decide whether Wexner should be compelled to testify in Giuffre’s defamation case against Dershowitz.

Wexner stepped down from his post as L Brands’ CEO in February, after nearly six decades leading the company he founded.

After Epstein was arrested in July 2019, a representative for Wexner said the retail executive had severed ties with Epstein more than a decade earlier. L Brands subsequently hired outside legal counsel to investigate the company’s own ties to Epstein following reports that Epstein had used his connection to Wexner as a way to coerce women and girls into performing sexual acts, promising them modelling jobs.

In a letter to his foundation last August, Wexner condemned his former financial advisor’s alleged behaviour. At the time, Wexner also noted that Epstein had “misappropriated vast sums of money” from him and his family.

Epstein died by suicide in a Manhattan jail cell in August 2019.

