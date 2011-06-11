Holy Moly Did People Record Some Awesome Songs Using Yesterday's Google Doodle

June 9th’s Google Doodle celebrated the birthday of musician and inventor Les Paul.



Google really outdid themselves with an interactive playable guitar which allowed you to record your own 30 second track.

A lot of folks are tweeting links to proud renditions of original riffs and covers, along with “tablature” allowing you to play songs yourself. The bar was set high by Alexander Chen of Creative Lab in on the Google Blog, along with some talented Mashable readers, but this was only the beginning.

Wiped Away - WildHoney An amazing original by WildHoney Short song written and recorded in an hour using Google's doodle dedicated to Les Paul (9th June 2011). Adding voice, a beatbox and some FX.

Wiped Away by WildHoney Hey Jude - Beatles Canon - Pachelbel Imagine - John Lennon MyDoodleSongs The excitement also inspired the guys from Vulsai to create, in only five hours, MyDoodleSongs, a project which allows you to share and play songs on the doodle player. Wow.

