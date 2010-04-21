Les Moonves' Wife Julie Chen Gets A CBS Talk Show To Kill 'The View'

Les Moonves with his wife, Julie Chen.

CBS president and CEO Les Moonves just doubled his compensation in 2009 and got another four-year extension on his contract. But he isn’t the only CBS employee scoring new opportunities at the network. Moonves’ wife, Julie Chen, is shooting a TV show pilot meant to rival ABC’s top daytime show “The View,” the New York Post reports.



Sara Gilbert, former Roseanne star and lesbian mum, has signed on to join her at a morning roundtable, according to NY Post’s sources. Bravo “Real Housewives of New York” character Bethenny Frankel might be joining them too.

The pilot is set to shoot in May.

In the “other related person transactions” section of CBS’ recent SEC filing, the company addressed Chen’s treatment at the network.

“Julie Chen, the wife of Mr. Moonves, is an anchor on CBS Network’s The Early Show and the host of the CBS Network show Big Brother. Ms. Chen’s compensation is comparable to talent in similar positions at the CBS Network, and the Company believes it is comparable to entertainment talent in such positions generally.”

Business Insider Emails & Alerts Site highlights each day to your inbox. Email Address Join

Follow Business Insider Australia on Facebook, Twitter, LinkedIn, and Instagram.