CBS CEO Turned Down Steve Jobs' Offer To Be Part Of The New Apple TV

CBS’s CEO Les Moonves said Saturday that Steve Jobs approached him about a year ago in an attempt to get the network to join a digital subscription service for the long-rumoured Apple television set.The Hollywood Reporter got Moonves’ quote from the CEO’s comments at a conference at UCLA.



Moonves said he turned down Jobs’ offer.

But the incident does add credibility to rumours Apple is still working on a subscription television service.

Some analysts have already speculated that Apple’s television set will have an option to purchase content a la carte instead of signing up for a cable or satellite service with channels you may not want.

