Les Moonves Scored A $57.7 Million Payday At CBS In 2010

BREAKING NEWS…CBS Corp paid its chief Les Moonves a compensation package worth $57.7 million in 2010, a 34% raise over 2009, the company reported Friday.



That made him Big Media’s second-highest-paid CEO — trailing only Viacom CEO Philippe Dauman, who was the country’s highest-paid chief executive with $84.5 million.

This post originally appeared at Deadline.com.

Business Insider Emails & Alerts Site highlights each day to your inbox. Email Address Join

Follow Business Insider Australia on Facebook, Twitter, LinkedIn, and Instagram.