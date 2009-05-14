Les Moonves' Latest Problem: Laurence Fishburne

So, the stock is getting hammered, Showtime hasn’t signed up any new shows and the radio business is in the crapper. CBS’ boss Les Moonves needs one more problem.

Here it is: Ratings juggernaut CSI has lost viewers since Laurence Fishburne took over the leading role from iconic William Petersen character, Gil Grissom. And CSI has Leno looming in a few months.

Here’s what the NY Post had to say:

In recent weeks, an average of about 15.3 million people have been tuning into “CSI,” about a 17 per cent drop since Grissom left the series.

The recent ratings dip has begun to push it down the charts. These days, the show that glamorized forensics is more like the No. 3 or 4 drama — falling behind younger shows like “The Mentalist” and “NCIS.”

Oh, and here’s CBS stock over the past five days.

Business Insider Emails & Alerts Site highlights each day to your inbox. Email Address Join

Follow Business Insider Australia on Facebook, Twitter, LinkedIn, and Instagram.