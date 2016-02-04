Les Moonves in as CBS Chairman as Sumner Redstone steps down

CBS Corp. has named Leslie Moonves its new chairman after Sumner Redstone has resigned from the post, according to multiple reports.

Redstone served as Chairman of the Board of both CBS Corporation and Viacom, which he assumed after the separation of Viacom into two publicly traded companies in January 2006. Redstone is the controlling shareholder of both companies.

Meanwhile, Moonves, who serves as CBS Corp.’s President and Chief Executive Officer, oversaw the breadth of the company’s entertainment properties, including CBS, The CW, Showtime Networks, and the CBS TV stations.

More to come…

