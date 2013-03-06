Les Moonves Accidentally Confirms Last Season Of 'Dexter' — Here's Today's Buzz

- Whether he meant to or not, CBS CEO Les Moonves, who also oversees Showtime, confirmed season 8 will be the last season of “Dexter.” Speaking to analysts at a Wall Street conference Monday in Palm Beach, Fla., Moonves said “We have Ray Donovan coming on with Liev Schreiber, which comes on with Dexter’s last season starting in June and then we have Masters of Sex.” Ina save face, the network says there is “nothing confirmed.”
- Before he (probably) reprises his role as Han Solo in the “Star Wars” sequel, Harrison Ford has officially joined the “Anchorman” sequel, playing a veteran newscaster.
- Jim Carrey says dieting to play a shirtless magician for his upcoming movie “The Incredible Burt Wonderstone” was “not a happy place to be.” The actor adds, “It’s not a natural place to live in that kind of shape. It looks great. It’s fantastic and gets a lot of attention, but you have to eat, like, antimatter to stay in that kind of shape.”
- The History Channel scored huge ratings with “The Bible” and “The Vikings.” “The Bible,” a five-week, 10-hour epic whose exec producers include Mark Burnett and Roma Downey, averaged 13.1 million viewers for its premiere — making it the most-watched entertainment program on cable since the net’s own “Hatfields & McCoys.”
- In celebrity couples news: “Wings” star Steven Weber is getting divorced, “Newsroom” star Alison Pill and her actor fiancé Jay Baruchel have called off their engagement, and 15-year-old Kylie Jenner is maybe dating Will Smith’s 14-year-old son, Jaden Smith.
- And Alec Baldwin’s 28-year-old wife, Hilaria Thomas, showed off her baby bump for the first time.
