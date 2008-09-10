Les Moonves: CBS Not Firing Katie Couric Yet

Les Moonves evidently remains undeterred by CBS’ third-place finish in its coverage of the political conventions.



Broadcasting & Cable: CBS Corp. president and CEO Leslie Moonves said he is “proud” of the performance of Katie Couric at the conventions and reiterated his inclination to give the third-place newscast as much time as it takes to build its ratings.

“I’m a patient man,” he told B&C this week. “And no one has a gun to their head.”

CBS News was a consistent third behind NBC and ABC during coverage of the political conventions, though some nights they were very close to overtaking ABC.

“We all wish the ratings were better,” acknowledged Moonves. “I think the conventions accentuated what a phenomenal talent she is…I think we showed how good we were. I really do. Ratings notwithstanding, we’re doing a terrific job.”

To be fair, it’s probably hard to put a gun up to Couric’s head when she’s doing a headstand, as she did in the DNC blogger tent.

See Also: CBS Evening News in HD: Fabulous-Looking Katie, But No Sound*

Why Hasn’t Katie Couric Been Fired? Because It Will Cost CBS $40 Million

Katie Couric: See? I Didn’t Turn To Plastic When I Switched To CBS

Business Insider Emails & Alerts Site highlights each day to your inbox. Email Address Join

Follow Business Insider Australia on Facebook, Twitter, LinkedIn, and Instagram.