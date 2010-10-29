Les Moonves: CBS "Hasn't Begun Discussions" On Extending Katie Couric's Deal

CBS CEO Les Moonves backpedaled ever so slightly from his remark earlier this month that, “The Katie Couric deal will be the last big deal of that kind ever done. … Those days are over,” which renewed speculation that Couric, who reportedly makes around $15 million a year, is on her way out the door.



“I am very happy we brought [Couric] to CBS, I know there was a lot made about how much money she made,” Moonves said at a media summit hosted by Broadcasting & Cable/Multichannel News. “We haven’t begun discussion on the extension of her deal, and I’m not going to negotiate in front of 300 people.”

The latest word is that there’s a “good chance” Couric, who is the highest paid TV news anchor, will sign a new CBS deal that would take her at least through the 2012 elections. Sources close to her have said she honestly doesn’t know what she is going to do just yet, though media observers haven’t ruled out the possibility that she might get scooped up by CNN.

Speaking of which: “Right now, it doesn’t look good,” Moonves said of the long-rumoured potential merger between CBS News and CNN.

