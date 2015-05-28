CBS CEO says network will 'probably' sign on for Apple's new TV service

When Apple’s reported TV service eventually launches, CBS will “probably” be on it, CBS CEO Les Moonves said on stage at Re/code’s Code Conference Wednesday.

The Wall Street Journal has reported that Apple is in talks with some major TV networks to offer a subscription service with its next generation Apple TV device, and Moonves confirmed that his talks with Apple have been on-going.

“We’re very excited about it,” he said of the upcoming TV service, also adding that main sticking point in negotiations right now is money.

Moonves said he had a meeting with Apple’s Eddie Cue as recently as last week, but he has no idea how long it will take for Apple to launch the subscription service.

Although many expect Apple to announce it in June at its WWDC developers conference, it has also been reported that the roll-out could be delayed because of licensing issues around Apple’s plans to include live local broadcast.

