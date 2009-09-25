Les Moonves: A Baby Daddy At 60

Leslie Moonves is a new, proud papa today.

He and his wife Julie Chen–of Big Brother/Early Show fame–brought their son, Charlie, into the world at 9:40 AM, according to a press release from CBS.

Why announce it in a release? Well, one wisenheimer on Twitter quipped, “These guys seem to feel that fertility = shareholder value.”

Investors seem to disagree, the stock is down 4.38% today.

