'Les Mis' Makeup Artist Reveals How She Transformed Anne Hathaway Into A 'Diseased Prostitute'

“It’s tricky to make a beautiful woman not look beautiful,” “Les Miserables” makeup artist Lisa Westcott says in a new behind-the-scenes video revealing how she made Anne Hathaway and Hugh Jackman look like 19th century underclass.



In order to make ethereal Hollywood beauty Anne Hathaway look like a disease ridden prostitiute with rotting teeth, Westcott explains “we had to make her look tragic, a bloody mess.”

“My template for the whores was very, very crude makeup that had been on for a long time — really smeared.”

In one scene, Hathaway has to have a tooth ripped out. Makeup artist Westcott painted over the actress’s tooth to make it appear like a stumpy mess.

“Annie Hathway had the idea to cut her hair for real, which I was amazed at,” said director Tom Hooper. “We tried to talk her out of it.”

As for the hunky Hugh Jackman, Westcott gave the actor a scraggly beard extension, contact lenses and “slips that went over his teeth” to make them appear to be rotting in even the most close up singing scenes.

Now watch Westcott show inside the graphic transformations below:



