Les Miles Will Get A Million Dollar Raise If LSU Wins Tonight

Photo: AP and Corey Nachman

The National Championship is on the line tonight when LSU and Alabama play (again) in the BCS Championship. But for LSU head coach Les Miles, he also has about $5.6 million at stake.According to Graham Watson of Yahoo! Sports, Miles’ annual salary will automatically be raised by nearly $1 million per year if LSU beats Alabama tonight. After Miles was linked to the vacant position at Michigan in 2008, the LSU President amended Miles contract which now calls for him to become the highest-paid coach in the Southeastern Conference if the school wins a national championship.



Miles is currently the fourth highest-paid coach in college football at $3.8 million, trailing only Bob Stoops of Oklahoma ($4.1M), Nick Saban of Alabama ($4.7M), and Mack Brown of Texas ($5.2M).

If LSU does win, it would mean a $933,000 (24.8%) raise for Miles, to a little over Saban’s exact salary of $4,683,333. With six years remaining on his contract, that means a title tonight is worth nearly $5.6 million in total salary.

