The Dolphins' New Tight End Hasn't Played Football Since High School, But He Can Run Like Robert Griffin III

The Miami Dolphins have signed Les Brown, hoping to prove that as long as a player has the right physical attributes, they can teach him how to play football. That’s because Brown, 24, hasn’t played football since high school.



Brown played basketball at small Westminster College, but left after his junior year to pursue a career in finance. But according to the Palm Beach Post, after recently returning to school to complete his degree, he met a trainer that convinced Brown to give football another shot.

The result was Brown’s eye-popping performance at the BYU pro-day (see video below) where the 6-foot-4, 238-pound Brown ran 4.43 in the 40-yard dash on a sprained ankle, and showed off a 39-inch vertical leap.

For comparison, Robert Griffin III ran a 4.41 40-yard dash and also had a 39-inch vertical. And both of Brown’s marks would have been the best among tight ends at the recent NFL combine.

