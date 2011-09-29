Philly Sportswriters Get Into Fistfight After Explosive Twitter Fight

Philadelphia sports writers Les Bowen and Jeff McLane got into a little twitter war yesterday, and at an Eagles press conference today, things went a step further.



Les Bowen punched Jeff McLane in the face.

According to CrossingBroad.com, the fight was short-lived and Bowen is the only one who threw the punches.

It all stems from McLane tweeting that Bowen was an “old hack.” Instead of responding via Twitter, Bowen said he’d take care of it in person. And he did.

You can hear Asante Samuel calling for a rematch in this video (via Buzz On Broad):

