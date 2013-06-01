A French Women's Group Says They're 'Revolted' By Topless Female Protesters

YoutubeIf you haven’t yet heard of Femen, you may have seen them.



Femen is the international women’s rights group that puts on topless protests to support women’s rights and equality.

Russian President Vladmir Putin is a big fan.

The group’s methods are obviously controversial — not least among other women themselves.

Now, a French collective calling themselves les Antigones (after the daughter of Oedipus, who defied Greek authorities) has formed to protest Femen.

In the video introducing themselves, les Antigones say they’re “revolted” by Femen’s methods and also by the fact that they take money — the publisher of the Kiev Post is a prominent sponsor.

“You say the fight for women’s rights is feminist,” one member asserts. “We say it is feminine.”

They go on to demand that Femen members living in France be extradited back to the Ukraine (where Femen began), and that their criminal immunity be stripped.

But according to LesInrocks, a French culture magazine, some of the members of Les Antigones also maintain ties with the Bloc identitaire, a far, far-right nationalist group. So if Les Antigones’ video takes off, it is sure to cause controversy of its own.

If you can speak French, here’s the full video:



