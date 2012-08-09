A Steel Tycoon Is Selling A Pair Of 15 Central Park West Apartments For $95 Million—5 Times What He Paid For Them

Photo: Julie Zeveloff/Business Insider

Leroy Schecter, the chairman of steelmaker Marino/Ware Industries, has just listed a pair of apartments at storied 15 Central Park West for $95 million—slightly more than FIVE times what he paid for them.According to the Wall Street Journal‘s Josh Barbanel, Schecter has hired a construction crew to rip out the walls and combine the two condos he owns on the building’s 35th floor in order to create a titanic, five-bedroom pad.



He paid a combined $18.9 million for the apartments, Barbanel writes.

At $95 million, Schecter’s apartment is the second most expensive property currently on the market in New York City, following the recent listing of a $100 million, octagon-shaped penthouse at CitySpire.

Schecter also recently listed a sprawling estate on Indian Creek Drive in Miami Beach for $45 million, making it one of the most expensive listings ever in the area. He has said he plans to donate 90 per cent of his net worth to charity after he dies, including portions of the proceeds from his property sales.

There’s no official listing for the property (yet), but it’s being sold by Emily Beare of CORE.

