Leprosy And 53 Other Rare Diseases You Can Catch In New York City

Photo: Sanofi Pasteur of flickr
Three people contracted cholera last weekend in New York City. This is an infectious and often fatal disease that hadn’t been seen here for years.According to analysis by the New York Times, that’s just one of around 54 rare, communicable diseases you can get in New York, thanks to population density and lots of tourists.
Incidents reported in a single year (2008) include:
- 249 cases of encephalitis
- 840 cases of giardia
- over two hundred cases of Hepatitis A and B
- 8 cases of leprosy
- possibly 11 cases of mad cow disease
- 374 cases of meningitis
- 11 cases of rocky mountain spotted fever
- 57 cases of typhoid fever
- and 15 cases of various forms of west nile virus
See more diseases at the Times.
