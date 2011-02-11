Leprosy And 53 Other Rare Diseases You Can Catch In New York City

Cholera bacteria

Photo: Sanofi Pasteur of flickr

Three people contracted cholera last weekend in New York City. This is an infectious and often fatal disease that hadn’t been seen here for years.According to analysis by the New York Times, that’s just one of around 54 rare, communicable diseases you can get in New York, thanks to population density and lots of tourists.



Incidents reported in a single year (2008) include:

249 cases of encephalitis

840 cases of giardia

over two hundred cases of Hepatitis A and B

8 cases of leprosy

possibly 11 cases of mad cow disease

374 cases of meningitis

11 cases of rocky mountain spotted fever

57 cases of typhoid fever

and 15 cases of various forms of west nile virus

See more diseases at the Times.

