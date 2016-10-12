GOP governor: Our constitution might be 'broken' and we need Trump to 'show some authoritarian power'

Maine Gov. Paul LePage on Tuesday morning made a case for a more authoritarian government, contending the US might need a heavy hand in order to “bring back the rule of law.”

Speaking with Maine radio station WVOM, LePage claimed the Constitution might be broken and that Republican presidential nominee Donald Trump needs “to show some authoritarian power.”

“Sometimes, I wonder that our Constitution is not only broken, but we need a Donald Trump to show some authoritarian power in our country and bring back the rule of law because we’ve had eight years of a president, he’s an autocrat, he just does it on his own, he ignores Congress and every single day,” LePage told WVOM.

He added: “We’re slipping into anarchy.”

The Trump-supporting Republican governor gained notoriety for inflammatory comments he’s made.

Earlier this year, he made racially-charged comments when speaking about drug problems in the state, and later left a state lawmaker a profanity-laced voicemail that was made public.

