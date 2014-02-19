The Moment Venezuela's Protest Leader Said Goodbye To His Wife Before Turning Himself In To Authorities

For days Leopoldo Lopez, Venezuelan opposition leader and former Mayor of Caracas, has been wanted by the government for leading the student protests that have taken hold in cities all over the country for over a week.

Today, with the protestors still out in full force, Lopez turned himself in to Venezuelan president Nicolas Maduro, Hugo Chavez’s successor.

Check out this picture of Lopez saying goodbye to his wife, tweeted out by Venezuelan paper, El Nacional.

Momento en que Leopoldo López se despide de su esposa antes de entregarse a la GNB pic.twitter.com/T1aaPWXh8l (vía @crgomezp) #18F

— El Universal (@ElUniversal) February 18, 2014

And here is a photo of Lopez being taken by police. His supporters have said that they will try to get him through the judicial system as soon as possible. Either way, it doesn’t look like he’s going away quietly.

It doesn’t look like Lopez’s absence will dishearten the opposition movement. More and more people are taking to the streets (check out the masses in the picture below) and other opposition leaders are still on the loose.

For example, the man who came close to beating Maduro in Venezuela’s elections last year, Henrique Capriles joined Lopez’s protest today and is tweeting his support for Lopez.

Capriles has also joined student protestors in demanding that the media end its censorship of the demonstrations and pay attention to their cause. They’ve been taking to social media to get the word out.

Apparently, though, it’s working. Anything that takes over the streets of Caracas like this is pretty hard to hide anyway (photo from Reuters).



Business Insider Emails & Alerts Site highlights each day to your inbox. Email Address Join

Follow Business Insider Australia on Facebook, Twitter, LinkedIn, and Instagram.