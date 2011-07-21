Here Are Those Incredible Pictures Of A Leopard Rampage In India

A leopard strayed into a village near Siliguri in India and mauled several villagers, including three guards. The leopard was captured and later died after injuries caused by knives and batons.



These amazing photos were released by the AP.

In this photo taken Tuesday, July 19, 2011, a leopard attacks a forest guard as another runs for cover at Prakash Nagar village near Salugara, on the outskirts of Siliguri, India. The leopard strayed into the village area and mauled several villagers, including three guards, before being caught by forest officials, according to news reports. The leopard, which suffered injuries caused by knives and batons, died later in the evening at a veterinary centre. (AP Photo) INDIA OUT

Photo: ap

In this photo taken Tuesday, July 19, 2011, a leopard prepares to attack a forest guard, left, at Prakash Nagar village near Salugara, on the outskirts of Siliguri, India. The leopard strayed into the village area and mauled several villagers, including three guards, before being caught by forest officials, according to news reports. The leopard, which suffered injuries caused by knives and batons, died later in the evening at a veterinary centre. (AP Photo) INDIA OUT

Photo: ap

In this photo taken Tuesday, July 19, 2011, a leopard attacks a forest guard at Prakash Nagar village near Salugara, on the outskirts of Siliguri, India. The leopard strayed into the village area and mauled several villagers, including three guards, before being caught by forest officials, according to news reports. The leopard, which suffered injuries caused by knives and batons, died later in the evening at a veterinary centre. The forest guard being attacked was injured. (AP Photo) INDIA OUT

Photo: ap

In this photo taken Tuesday, July 19, 2011, a leopard runs to escape after attacking a forest guard at Prakash Nagar village near Salugara, on the outskirts of Siliguri, India. The leopard strayed into the village area and mauled several villagers, including three guards, before being caught by forest officials, according to news reports. The leopard, which suffered injuries caused by knives and batons, died later in the evening at a veterinary centre. (AP Photo) INDIA OUT

Photo: ap

See 15 Facts About India That Will Blow Your Mind >

Business Insider Emails & Alerts Site highlights each day to your inbox. Email Address Join

Follow Business Insider Australia on Facebook, Twitter, LinkedIn, and Instagram.