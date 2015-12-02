Leonardo DiCaprio's new movie has a strange, graphic scene, according to Matt Drudge

The trailers for Leonardo DiCaprio’s upcoming film “The Revenant” give a look at a grisly survival drama, but it might be more grisly than previously anticipated.

Matt Drudge reports that the film contains a scene in which DiCaprio is raped by a wild bear, which has caused “maximum controversy in early screenings.”

“The Revenant” is from “Birdman” director Alejandro González Iñárritu and is out Christmas Day.

We’ll update this post as we find out more.

Please enable JavaScript to watch this video.

Business Insider Emails & Alerts Site highlights each day to your inbox. Email Address Join

Follow Business Insider Australia on Facebook, Twitter, LinkedIn, and Instagram.