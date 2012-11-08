Leonardo DiCaprio Wants To Sell This Beachfront Pad In Malibu For $23 Million

Julie Zeveloff

leonardo dicaprio beach house

After putting his beachfront home in Malibu on the rental market earlier this year for $150,000 a month, Leonardo DiCaprio has decided to unload it for good.

He just listed the mansion for $23 million, according to real estate blogger The Real Estalker.

The property has three separate buildings: a main house, loft space, and guest house. It’s one of two homes the actor owns in Malibu. He bought it in 2002, paying $6 million.

The house is on prime Malibu real estate.

With amazing beach access.

And an awesome beachfront deck.

This place is great if you like the outdoors.

The house was recently remodeled.

But it's still pretty casual.

There's also a separate guesthouse.

There are seven bedrooms altogether.

And six bathrooms.

Lots of space for lounging.

Leo, we like your style.

