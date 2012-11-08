Leonardo DiCaprio Wants To Sell This Beachfront Pad In Malibu For $23 Million

After putting his beachfront home in Malibu on the rental market earlier this year for $150,000 a month, Leonardo DiCaprio has decided to unload it for good.



He just listed the mansion for $23 million, according to real estate blogger The Real Estalker.

The property has three separate buildings: a main house, loft space, and guest house. It’s one of two homes the actor owns in Malibu. He bought it in 2002, paying $6 million.

