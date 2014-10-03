Leonardo DiCaprio Won't Play Steve Jobs In Sony's Next Biopic

Ian Gavan/Getty Leo is taking a break from acting soon.

Leonardo DiCaprio won’t be playing Steve Jobs in Sony’s next biopic of the Apple cofounder, according to The Hollywood Reporter.

DiCaprio wants to finish his next project, “The Renevant,” and then take a break from acting.

The Reporter didn’t say what’s motivating DiCaprio’s flight from the screen.

This isn’t the first time Sony has produced a Jobs biopic, though it is the first such film with a screenplay by Aaron Sorkin.

Sorkin wrote the screenplay for “The Social Network,” which chronicled the early days of Facebook.

He’s also written “The West Wing” and “The Newsroom.”

Sony’s biopic is based on Walter Issacson’s biography of Jobs. The Hollywood Reporter also notes that Danny Boyle will be directing the project since David Fincher declined the job.

With DiCaprio out of the picture, Sony will need to find another A-list Jobs lookalike. David Fincher reportedly wanted Christian Bale for the role.

Sony is also considering Matt Damon, Ben Affleck, and Bradley Cooper.

