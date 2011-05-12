Leonardo DiCaprio, Meet Jordan Belfort: "Wolf Of Wall Street" Is A Go

Leonardo DiCaprio is set to play former finance prince and drug enthusiast Jordan Belfort in the big-screen adaptation of Belfort’s memoir, “Wolf of Wall Street.”



Financing was locked up yesterday for the picture — Red Granite Pictures acquired the rights to the book and will produce the film.

Martin Scorsese is being floated as a possible director for the project.

No word on how DiCaprio’s commitment to this will influence development of the other scripts he’s shown interest in recently.

That to-do list includes an interpretation of “Conspiracy of Fools,” based on Kurt Eichenwald‘s book about an Enron employee who stumbles on in-house scandal.

The “Wolf” backdrop is nineties Manhattan hedonism — further supporting our theory that the decade is the hottest theme in Hollywood right now.

