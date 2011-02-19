Leonardo DiCaprio Will Play A Wall Streeter With A Raging Drug Habit In Upcoming Scorsese-Directed "Wolf Of Wall Street"

The good news: Martin Scorsese has reversed his plans to shelf directing the movie adaption of Jordan Belfort’s memoir, “The Wolf of Wall Street,” and now the word on Deadline is that he’ll be working on the project with Leonardo DiCaprio.



The bad news: it hasn’t started filming yet, and it might not for a while.

The script sounds kind of like Boiler Room, except DiCaprio’s character knows he’s ripping off his clients.

Here’s Deadspin‘s take on it:

DiCaprio will play a Wall Streeter with a raging drug habit and hard partying lifestyle that ultimately brings him down. Belford spent 22 months in federal prison for stock market manipulation.

Despite the sound of that, I’m told the script is funny, dramatic and fast paced, and manages to make something of a sympathetic character out of a stockbroker who supervises a cadre of brokers who squeezed clients to buy stocks that paid off–for the brokers, who used the funds to live extravagantly until they were brought down by the feds.

Of course, what makes it cooler is that it’s based off a true story, Belfort’s.

The author tells Deadspin he’s pretty excited about the project:

“After almost four years in development, I can’t begin to tell you how thrilled I am to finally be working with Leo and Marty on this. They’re the ultimate dream team, and it was definitely worth the wait.”

And in case you were wondering what became of the Wall Street drug addict –

Belford has been sober 14 years and makes a living as a motivational speaker and corporate trainer.

Business Insider Emails & Alerts Site highlights each day to your inbox. Email Address Join

Follow Business Insider Australia on Facebook, Twitter, LinkedIn, and Instagram.