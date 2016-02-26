Leonardo DiCaprio almost left acting to be a pro break-dancer, and he had a hilarious nickname

Leonardo DiCaprio may not have starred in “Titanic,” “The Wolf of Wall Street,” or his latest Oscar contender, “The Revenant,” if he had decided to leave acting for his other career plan.

That was apparently a real possibility, according to DiCaprio in a 2004 interview on “The Oprah Show.”

The talk show’s researchers had discovered the actor’s other passion and Oprah Winfrey, as we all would, asked him about it.

“Yes,” he told Winfrey when asked whether he almost quit acting. “Because I was a break-dancer.” Audience members laughed.

“Now, don’t ask me to break-dance, because I’ve since lost my moves,” he continued. “But I was a break-dancer, and I had a choppy, sort of punky haircut.”

And he was good. Winfrey’s researchers discovered that he had won second place in a German break-dancing contest.

“[It was a] small thing,” DiCaprio said modestly.

DiCaprio’s moves also earned him a nickname, “The Noodle.”

“Oh, boy, yeah,” DiCaprio reacted with surprise when Winfrey mentioned the name. “That’s from way, way back when I was a little kid in my pop-locking days.”

That would at least explain how he pulled off this scene of “Wolf of Wall Street”:

Watch DiCaprio talk about his former backup career below:

