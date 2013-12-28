HOUSE OF THE DAY: Leonardo DiCaprio Finally Sells His Malibu Beach Pad For $US17.35 Million

Julie Zeveloff
Leonardo dicaprio beach house

More than a year after he listed his Malibu beach pad for $US23 million, Leonardo DiCaprio has sold the property for $US17.35 million, significantly under the initial asking price, according to Zillow.
He had also attempted to rent out the beachfront home, seeking $US150,000 a month for a lease shorter than six months and $US75,000 a month for longer leases, real estate website Trulia reported at the time.

This is one of two homes the “Wolf of Wall Street” actor owned in Malibu. He bought it in 2002, paying $US6 million.

The house is on prime Malibu real estate.

With amazing beach access.

And an awesome beachfront deck.

This place is great if you like the outdoors.

The house was recently remodeled.

But it's still pretty casual.

There's also a separate guesthouse.

There are seven bedrooms altogether.

And six bathrooms.

Lots of space for lounging.

Leo, we like your style.

