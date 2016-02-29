Leonardo DiCaprio has done some crazy things to finally get an Oscar -- and he's just getting started

Leonardo DiCaprio has been nominated for an Oscar six times — and he finally won Best Actor for his role in The Revenant today.

For the film, he slept in an animal carcass, ate raw bison, and swam in freezing rivers.

But that’s not the craziest thing he’s done in his pursuit of an Oscar.

For “Django Unchained,” Leo actually cut his hand on glass in a dinner scene. He didn’t flinch, and that take went in the final movie. For “The Wolf of Wall Street,” Leo dragged himself across the ground for several yards — in multiple takes. While preparing for “Blood Diamond,” he’s rumoured to have hung out with former mercenaries, soldiers, and smugglers from Sierra Leone.

Story by Jacob Shamsian and editing by Jeremy Dreyfuss

Business Insider Emails & Alerts Site highlights each day to your inbox. Email Address Join

Follow Business Insider Australia on Facebook, Twitter, LinkedIn, and Instagram.