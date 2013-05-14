Leonardo DiCaprio Raises $35 Million In Record-Breaking Art Auction — Here's Today's Buzz

- “The Great Gatsby”Leonardo DiCaprio helped Christie’s raise a whopping $35 million for the 11th Hour charity auction benefiting the actor’s environmental and wildlife conservation efforts. According to Christie’s Twitter feed, the event saw 13 world auction records for individual artists. Art Market Monitor reported that a total of $35 million-plus was raised from the event, nearly double the $18 million that organisers were aiming to raise.
- Justin Timberlake, Jessica Biel and Tommy Hilfiger were among the high profile names at Harvey Weinstein’s West Village town home last night during Obama’s visit.
- Beyoncé’s father Mathew Knowles owes over $1.2 million in taxes. TMZ is reporting that the IRS has filed a lien against Knowles for $1.2 million in unpaid taxes from 2010 and 2011, when he was still managing his daughter.
- Cops are investigating after an obsessed fan tweeted Ashley Tisdale 18,000 times and then showed up at her L.A. home. The tweets are pretty creepy — the person (believed to be a man) seems to be delusional, writing as if the two have some sort of ongoing relationship.
- Crystal Hefner’s parents love her “Playboy” lifestyle. The 26-year-old Mrs. Hugh Hefner says, “My parents come up here pretty much every weekend …They love coming here, they’ve made all kinds of new friends.”
- Actress Zoe Saldana, who formerly dated Bradley Cooper, reveals “[I might] end up with a woman raising my children, that’s how androgynous I am.”
- Rihanna … in short, bleach blonde wig.
