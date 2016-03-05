Leonardo DiCaprio's long-awaited Oscar win is now inspirational street art

Matt Winkelmeyer/Getty Images Leo has a few words for you.

After 22 years and six nominations, Leonardo DiCaprio finally won an Oscar at the 2016 ceremony, and his success is serving as an inspirational message to fans.

An unknown artist took to the streets of Los Angeles to present a portrait of the actor holding an Oscar. Stenciled next to the image is an inspirational message: “NEVER NEVER GIVE UP.”

Sounds about right.

DiCaprio accepted the best actor Oscar for his role in “The Revenant” during the most recent awards.

Fans who have been anxiously waiting for DiCaprio to finally win an Oscar took to the internet to celebrate the occasion with memes and excited tweets.

The mural can be found on LaBrea Avenue, south of Hollywood.

